Prince Harry has not only pitched Meghan Markle’s voiceover work to Disney CEO Bob Iger, but also to top Disney director Jon Favreau ( of “The Mandalorian” fame).

Released on Saturday, new footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the duke and duchess of Sussex touting Meghan Markle’s acting chops while speaking with high-profile celebrities Jon Favreau, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z at a premiere for Disney’s “The Lion King.”

“If anyone needs any extra voiceover work,” Harry could be heard beginning to tell Favreau just as Meghan jokingly interrupts to say, “That’s really why we’re here — it’s the pitch!”

“Just not Scar,” Harry jovially says in reference to the villainous character in “The Lion King.”

The recently released footage follows a report from last week which showed Prince Harry speaking to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the same event about Meghan Markle’s voiceover work.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry told Iger at “The Lion King” premiere in July.

“Oh, really?” responded Iger.

“Did you know that?” Harry added. “You seem surprised. … She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” said Iger. “We’d love to try.”

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn called it “the absolute lowest point of the monarchy in the last 100 years.”

“I think of all the pathetic things that the Duke of Windsor did after he abdicated when he entertained wealthy Americans and gave them a sort of pseudo glimpse into Royal life,” Steyn told Fox News. “That’s nothing like actually touting your wife as available for Lion King 7 or whatever it is.”

Meghan Markle was hired by Disney to do some voiceover work in exchange for a charitable donation to Elephants Without Borders. Just over the weekend, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos expressed interest in collaborating with the duke and duchess of Sussex for a project.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the rather strict terms that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be under as they split from the royal family to pursue a more “progressive role” in North America — an act that bars them from being referred to by “her majesty” and “royal highness.” They were also ordered to repay the money British taxpayers had spent on remodeling their Frogmore Cottage.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

“With the queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” it continued. “While they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The duke and duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home.”