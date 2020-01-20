On Sunday, Prince Harry addressed his recent split with the royal family, telling a room full of supporters of the Sentebale charity in London that he and his wife Meghan Markle had “no other option” than to break away.

According to the 35-year-old, he tried to “support” Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, without receiving public funds, but that situation was undoable.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks,” Harry started, as reported by Fox News. “So, I want you to hear the truth from me — as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.”

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” the prince continued. “I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hooray!”

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he told the audience. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

“What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” emphasized Harry.

“Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he explained. “I’ve accepted this knowing it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Queen Elizabeth II announced Saturday that the exiting royals will have their “His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness” titles stripped and they will be financially cut off from royal funds, effective this spring.

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement, noting her support for their “independent” life.

Harry thanked the supporters for looking after him, but noted that “the media is a powerful force.”

“My hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us. It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. So in that respect, nothing changes,” he said.

Concluding his speech, the new father assured the audience he’s still “the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities.”

“Together, you have given me an education about living, and this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could ever have imagined. We are taking a leap of faith, so thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step,” Harry closed.

