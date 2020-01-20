President Trump ushered in the first official week of the Senate impeachment trial by reminding the Democrats behind the whole “hoax” about their past impassioned comments on the process that clash glaringly with their current rhetoric.

After having been sworn in Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, the U.S. Senate begins the impeachment trial in earnest Tuesday afternoon with a debate over a resolution setting the trial rules, followed by the opening arguments. Sunday night, Trump retweeted a video produced by The Daily Caller that includes an inconvenient collection of clips starring key Democrats involved in the impeachment process effectively arguing against their present actions (video below).

The first prominent Democrat featured in the video is a more corpulent, 20-year-younger Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who headed up the drafting of the two impeachment articles against Trump, declaring ahead of Bill Clinton’s impeachment that “an impeachment of a president is an undoing of a national election — and one of the reasons we are so angry about what [the Republicans] are doing is they … are ripping asunder our votes, they are telling us our votes don’t count!”

Next up is a younger Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who’s been calling for Trump’s impeachment since before he took office, calling the Republicans’ impeachment of Clinton all about “hate” and channeling Hillary saying, “You go out there and do the people’s work, and I’ll take care of you later!” (The Democrat crowd gets a big kick out of the congresswoman’s joke about a president abusing his power to take advantage of a young intern and publicly humiliate his wife.)

Waters’ Democrat-celebrated performance is followed by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), now House speaker, who laments, “Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness, but impeaching him with a vengeance.” Continuing to echo Republicans’ current complaints, which she is now forcefully dismissing, the younger Pelosi says, “In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear — privacy, fairness, checks and balances — have been seriously violated. And why? Because we are here today because Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred…”

Then comes then-Senator Joe Biden (D-DE), who reminds us that “the President of the United States does not serve at the pleasure of the legislature … He is elected directly by the people of the United States of America, and an election of a president is the only nation-wide vote the American people will ever cast — that’s a big deal.”

The Daily Caller-produced video was tweeted out by former senior White House advisor and political commentator Oliver McGee, whose post Trump retweeted: “CAUGHT-ON-TAPE: Dems on @ BillClinton‘s Impeachment!” McGee captioned the video. “Retweet! This Impeachment Hoax of @ POTUS is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNDOING of a legitimate 2016 election, and an UNLAWFUL HIJACK ATTEMPT of a 2020 REELECTION LANDSLIDE of @ realDonaldTrump! Dems want POWER FIRST NOT PEOPLE FIRST!”

CAUGHT-ON-TAPE: Dems on @BillClinton‘s Impeachment! Retweet! This Impeachment Hoax of @POTUS is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNDOING of a legitimate 2016 election, and an UNLAWFUL HIJACK ATTEMPT of a 2020 REELECTION LANDSLIDE of @realDonaldTrump! Dems want POWER FIRST NOT PEOPLE FIRST! pic.twitter.com/7QZiOBAxeE — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) January 20, 2020

On Tuesday, the Republican-led Senate will hold what is expected to be a fiery debate over the resolution that sets the trial rules. After the debate, both sides will present their opening arguments.

Related: Monica Lewinsky Responds With F-Bomb To New Additions To Trump Impeachment Team