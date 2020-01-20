On Saturday, Woman’s March rallies were held across the country, drawing a paltry number of people compared to previous years’ protests, but the rally in Washington D.C. featured one particularly hilarious moment; the women involved signaled the beginning of their chant by using a kazoo.

Members of Chile’s Las Tesis feminist collective led the crowd, starting by instructing them to start their march with the left foot and to use their left hand for their gestures. Then came the instructions for chanting, beginning, “When we are going to be in the march, there’s going to be whistles, right? Like whistles to be silent. Then, another round of whistles, and then is when (fellow member) will start with the kazoo.”

Another member then blew on the kazoo.

The member on the microphone continued, “That’s the sign, the cue, for the band. Then, to start the dance, is my whistle, okay? That way we can all start together. If you don’t hear it, you just follow the group. It doesn’t matter. Yes? Okay. Let’s go with the kazoo!”

The member with the kazoo then played military reveille (normally played on the bugle) on her kazoo. The “band,” consisting of five woman banging on their drums, then played a repetitive beat for the crowd to chant along with. The whistle blew, prompting the group to chant, “Patriarchy is a judge that imprisons us at birth and our punishment is the violence you can’t see. It’s femicide. Impunity for my killer. It’s the disappearances. It’s rape. And it wasn’t my fault, nor where I was, nor how I dressed. And the rapist was you. And the rapist is you. It’s the cops. It’s the judges. It’s the system. It’s the president. It’s the oppressive state. It’s the march of rapists.”

As The Daily Wire reported on Sunday, “In 2019, attendance was at an all-time low.”

USA Today reported:

The crowd estimator pegged nationwide participation in the 650-plus sister marches that day at 3.3 million-5.3 million, making it the largest single-day protest in U.S. history. Those figures dwindled to 1.9 million-2.6 million in 2018 and 676,000-747,000 in 2019,” Although crowd estimates aren’t out yet for 2020’s march, it seems even fewer managed to pull on their pink-eared hats and take to the streets to protest President Donald Trump. A few thousand turned out in Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles, but otherwise, the Women’s March seemed to rely on local organizers to draw out groups of 50 or 60 in small towns and progressive enclaves.

The only remaining co-founding member of the Women’s March, Carmen Perez, protested to USA Today, “There was a moment in 2016, 2017, and I think that moment is here again. One, we are in an election year. Two, we are in potential war conversations, with the fact the U.S. has struck another country. I personally feel we’re going to see an increase in numbers because people are wanting to come together again. People are going to show up to the Women’s March with their anti-war messaging because they want to be out in the streets working.”

Video below:

[embedded content]