Democrat Maxine Waters made the rounds yesterday on the national networks.

Mad Maxine says Democrats will not stop with their attempts to impeach President Trump.

“We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know. But I know we must continue the work that our constituents elected us to congress to do.”

Democrat Maxine Waters further proving that this impeachment has been a political game since day one.

Trending Politics reported:

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters had quite the slip of the tongue over the weekend when she revealed that Democrats were never going to stop trying to impeach President Donald Trump from office.

During an interview on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Waters spoke about the impeachment trial beginning in the Senate this week.

But things took a turn when Waters said even if Trump is acquitted by the Senate, House Democrats would not stop investigating him.

“What about if the president is ultimately acquitted by the Senate? Do you see the house potentially taking up other articles of impeachment against him? You are the chair of the Financial Services Committee,” Waters began.

“There has been plenty of talk of emoluments clause violations. Might those potentially be stronger than what we’ve seen here, could that be taken up?” she continued.

She wasn’t done there.