A Texas school district has apologized and taken unspecified “corrective action” after a biology teacher at Klein Collins High School near Houston, Texas, assigned a controversial homework question about rape for a lesson on DNA, reported KPRC Click2Houston.

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?” the assignment read.

On Monday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad and the crew discussed the controversial question.

Watch the video below:

Use code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.