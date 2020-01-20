A Seattle Martin Luther King Day observance by a Blacks for Trump group was protested by white Antifa terrorists who hurled racial abuse at one speaker, screaming “F*** you, Uncle Tom” from behind a police line and fence erected to protect the Blacks for Trump event from the terrorist violence common at Antifa protests. Police were also targets of verbal abuse by Antifa. The turnout by both groups was modest as seen in the videos.

Unmasked Antifa terrorist on right yells, “F*** you, Uncle Tom!” at Black Trump supporter at MLK Day observance.

Local conservative activist Katie Daviscourt posted several video clips.

HAPPENING NOW🚨🚨🚨 Seattle Antifa Militants Protesting an Event Hosted by Black Trump Supporters on Martin Luther King Day. pic.twitter.com/4IibqBxvBM — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

The clip of the Antifa terrorist yelling, “F*** you, Uncle Tom!” shows he yelled it three times and was not rebuked by any fellow Antifa terrorist standing with him.

As a Black Trump Supporter is Giving his Speech…Antifa is screaming “Fu*k you Uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/3Wt6vHgZSh — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

Antifa is Now Chanting “All Cops Are Bastards” and “Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand.” pic.twitter.com/2kFNOg1oiA — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

Unhinged White Antifa Male is Yelling “Drop Dead and Die” at Black Trump Supporters. pic.twitter.com/f175wfWeNO — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

Antifa tried to drown out a Pakistani immigrant as she told of her love for America and urged them to love America also. She persisted, to borrow a phrase.

Antifa Terrorists are now Drowning out a First Generation Female Immigrant From Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/VCFQxjFBxE — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

Daviscourt asked Antifa about calling black police officers bastards on MLK Day.

I asked Antifa Militants how they feel yelling “All Cops are Bastards at Black Police Officers on Martin Luther King Day?” They Responded with “All Cops are Bastards.” pic.twitter.com/9vEPYxhX4x — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 20, 2020

The left is so consumed with hate they yell racist garbage at black men on Martin Luther King Day.

