The White House announced Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE appointed several prominent Republican House members to advise his impeachment defense team ahead of the Senate trial set to begin this week.

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Trump’s legal team gets set for impeachment trial Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate MORE (Ohio), John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeTrump’s legal team gets set for impeachment trial Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Graham: Not ‘wise’ for House Republicans to serve on Trump trial team MORE Texas), Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonFive lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense Trump’s GOP allies huddle at White House on eve of impeachment vote MORE (La.), Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsRepublicans criticize Pelosi for gifting pens used to sign impeachment articles Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE (N.C.), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.), Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinBoth sides of the aisle call for local, state, federal cooperation on homelessness Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general House votes to temporarily repeal Trump SALT deduction cap MORE (N.Y.), Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikLawmakers push back at Pentagon’s possible Africa drawdown Overnight Energy: Republicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel | GOP lawmakers push back on bill to make greener refrigerators, air conditioners | Green groups sue Trump over California fracking plans Republicans push back on bipartisan bill to make greener refrigerators, air conditioners MORE (N.Y.) and Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsMedia’s selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle The five dumbest things said about impeachment so far Pelosi accepts Collins’s apology for saying Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists’ MORE are set to play leading roles.

A statement from the White House said the lawmakers “have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives” throughout the House proceedings and would continue to do so in the Senate.

The lawmakers served as some of the president’s strongest allies during the House’s impeachment proceedings, adamantly defending the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Jordan, a firebrand conservative who serves as the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and a leading member of the House Freedom Caucus, has garnered a reputation for being one of Trump’s most aggressive attack dogs on impeachment.

Ratcliffe, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee and served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas before being elected to Congress, was previously tapped by the president last year to become the director of national intelligence before he withdrew from consideration. His line of questioning during the public hearings was widely praised by his GOP colleagues in the House.

Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and confidant to the president, played a key role in pushing back against Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMcConnell locks in schedule for start of impeachment trial Pelosi: Trump’s impeachment ‘cannot be erased’ House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) during the final hearings. And Johnson, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee who also sits on the House Judiciary Committee, practiced constitutional law.

Stefanik, Zeldin and Lesko rose to be leading voices in the push back against impeachment during the public hearing in the House. And Meadows, one of Trump’s top confidants in the House, has been at the forefront on pushing back against Democrats’ allegations against the president.

Johnson noted ahead of the announcement that there was some reluctance to have House members participate in the Senate trial, with GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber citing concerns the optics of adding House members could be detrimental to the seriousness of the trial.

“There was some resistance or concern in the Senate that it would become more of a show than a trial and I tried to make very, the people that have been involved in the discussion on this are very serious about this, I mean I was a litigator for 20 years in federal court on constitutional law cases, so this is within my wheelhouse and something I have great interest in,” Johnson said. “And the others that I have mentioned feel the same way, so it would be exactly the opposite of the concerns that’s been expressed on the other side.”

Key Republican allies in the Senate have also warned against such appointments, warning that the addition of Republican House members would cast the Senate trial in a partisan light.

“I don’t think it’s wise. I think we need to elevate the argument beyond body politics, beyond party politics and talk about the constitutional problems with these two articles,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamLawmakers push back at Pentagon’s possible Africa drawdown George Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their ‘sworn oaths’ ahead of impeachment trial House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters earlier this month.

House lawmakers sent two articles of impeachment to the Senate earlier this month, accusing the president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Trump and his allies have largely dismissed the impeachment inquiry as a partisan effort by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his team of lawyers in the counsel’s office and the president’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowGeorge Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss MORE have been preparing their defense for weeks.

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump largely along party lines in December, accusing the commander-in-chief of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats launched their probe into the president’s handling of foreign policy in Kyiv following a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the county to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter for political gain.

After weeks of withholding articles — arguing she needed more details on how the Senate will conduct its trial — Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Media’s selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle MORE (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday she tapped House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Trump defenders argue president can’t be removed for abuse of power MORE (D-Calif.), Nadler, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesSchiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial Jeffries: Calling new witnesses for Senate trial part of following the ‘Clinton model’ MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenSchiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Meet Pelosi’s 7 impeachment managers The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to lay out impeachment case to senators next week MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsSchiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t Meet Pelosi’s 7 impeachment managers MORE (D-Fla.), Rep. Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaSchiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Meet Pelosi’s 7 impeachment managers The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to lay out impeachment case to senators next week MORE (D-Texas), and Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowSchiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial House impeachment manager: ‘All of the relevant witnesses are on the table’ MORE (D-Colo.) as impeachment managers, which essentially play the role of prosecutors during the Senate proceedings.