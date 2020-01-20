New caravans of migrants have been stopped cold by Mexican national guard forces at the border with Guatemala, prompting one reporter to observe Mexico has become President Trump’s wall.

A caravan of about 4,000 migrants that originated in Honduras last week tried a different crossing point at the Mexican border with Guatemala than previous caravans but were met by Mexican forces that blocked efforts to rush the border crossing on Saturday.

Así fue como esta mañana la Guardia Nacional formó un cerco para impedir el ingreso masivo de la #CaravanaMigrante.

Personas de origen centroamericano que buscan llegar a Estados Unidos se enfrentaron a los elementos. pic.twitter.com/dgm82h08lW — Monica Garza (@monicagarzag) January 18, 2020

The migrants regrouped and crossed the Suchiate River on Monday only to again be met by Mexican forces.

Mexico is offering to screen migrants for entry into Mexico, which some have accepted, however most will end up being deported.

El Faro reporter Carlos Martinez reported on the new ‘wall’, “This is the complete story about the caravan that failed. Mexico fulfills its role as Trump’s wall:”

Esta es la historia completa sobre la caravana que fracasó. México cumple su papel de muro de Trump: https://t.co/GArkmePF9Q — Carlos Martínez (@chelefaro) January 20, 2020

Translated excerpt:

The wall of the Southern Border swallowed the last caravan. He extinguished it, left no trace of it, absorbed it whole in a sigh. And announces that he will deport her. Of the almost four thousand people who left San Pedro Sula four days ago in Honduras, there are only crumbs scattered on the map of Guatemala and a few wandering the Mexican south wandering, with no one to call them a caravan. Mexico proved to be the efficient wall that promised the White House of Donald Trump to contain Central American migration. …This mass exodus will be, perhaps, the last. Or at least it will mark a very clear before and after: if before Central American walkers dreamed of crossing the American wall of Tijuana and were desperate to understand that these cold cans are immovable, they will now dream of crossing the Mexican wall. The Border, thus with capital letters, moved towards the south equally immovable and immovable… …A promise fulfilled from Mexico to President Trump, who has made Mesoamerica as his sentinel.

Video posted Monday shows Mexican forces stopping migrants from illegally entering Mexico.

Migrantes centroamericanos cruzaron por el Río Suchiate ante negativa de autoridades mexicanas de cederles el tránsito hacia EEUU pic.twitter.com/gvqbEvXAul — Hugo Vera (@HugoTelesur) January 20, 2020

Just witnessed a full on military operation by Mexico’s National Guard against caravan migrants who walked across the river into Mexico. Families running and screaming. Rocks flying. Babies crying. Total chaos. No word of injuries yet pic.twitter.com/Hvbyqpy3IS — James Fredrick (@jameslfredrick) January 20, 2020

The scene has calmed but still very tense. Long long line of Mexican National Guard blocking hundreds of migrants from leaving the river bank pic.twitter.com/EJrZq6t1m7 — James Fredrick (@jameslfredrick) January 20, 2020

Tras varios minutos de tensión, la Guardia Nacional logró contener a integrantes de la caravana migrante, quienes trataron de ingresar a nuestro país de forma violenta en los límites del Río Suchiate, en la frontera con Guatemala. #PorLasMañanas pic.twitter.com/CARDix1j05 — FOROtv (@Foro_TV) January 20, 2020

The Guardian reported last week the U.S. is working with Guatemala and Honduras to return migrants.

Guatemalan police accompanied by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have swept up hundreds of migrants, returning them to the Honduran border and in effect dashing their plans to travel together in a “caravan” to the United States. Other, smaller groups traveled on in dribs and drabs in a movement involving several thousand people but very different from previous caravans. Praying and singing songs, the group of 300 migrants – adults, teens and young children – had set out from a shelter in Entre Rios under rainy skies before dawn and walked about six hours before stopping in the town of Morales to eat and rest. There they were challenged by police, loaded on to buses and returned to the border to register under rules governing freedom of travel between Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Guatemalan police officers said the United States paid for the buses.

This is what winning the battle against mass illegal immigration looks like.

The post WINNING! ‘Mexico Has Become Trump’s Wall’: Migrant Caravan Stopped by Troops at Border With Guatemala appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.