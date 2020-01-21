More than 100,000 people are seeking tickets to President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on January 28.

Democrat-turned-Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) announced that 100,000 people are looking for tickets to the rally, which is being held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, a 7,500-seat venue, NJ.com reported.

“It’s exciting. And I’m proud to say for this event — of all the events President Trump has done — we’ve had the most ticket requests,” Van Drew told Fox News on Sunday.

The last time a president visited Wildwood was in 1891 when Benjamin Harrison traveled to the area.

Trump and Van Drew are slated to appear together at the rally at 7 p.m. on January 28. Trump’s re-election campaign announced this month he was coming to Cape May County to hold a rally in support of Van Drew.

Van Drew was one of two Democrats who voted against Trump’s impeachment and switched parties over the issue.

“We’re proud to have him,” Van Drew told NJ.com. “It shows he cares about the big towns and big places, and he also cares about the little places.”

Tickets for the Wildwood rally were made available online for free, and event organizers are already expecting there will be overflow crowds.