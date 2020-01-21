(JERUSALEM POST) — More than 20,000 people recently took part in and attended baptism ceremonies at Qasr al-Yahud, the site on the banks of the Jordan River where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement.

Several ceremonies took place on Saturday and Sunday under the protection of the IDF and Israel Police and under the auspices of the COGAT and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, which administer the site, COGAT’s Spokesman’s Office said.

Qasr al-Yahud (“the Castle of the Jews”) is located in the West Bank about 40 km. east of Jerusalem on the border with Jordan. It is one of the holiest sites in the Christian world and is home to eight church denominations.

