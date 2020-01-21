Actor Michael Douglas on Tuesday announced his endorsement of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for president, telling People magazine that he “hasn’t been this excited” about a presidential candidate since the late John F. Kennedy.

“I’m Michael Douglas, I’ve played a president in a movie, but this is the real world,” the actor said in a video for the Bloomberg campaign. “Mike Bloomberg has what it takes to win, to unite the country, to move past the endless fighting in order to get things done. Mike has built a business, run a city, taken on big challenges like gun safety and climate change. Mike’s a doer, a uniter, a steady leader, the president that America needs.”

“I feel so blessed that in this particularly difficult time that we have one of the greatest candidates in the history of our elections,” Douglas told People.

He added that although he’s “very proud” of the current lineup of Democrats running for president, he feels that one who is too far left would further divide the country.

“I don’t know if we are ready for a dramatic change in policies or if we’re working more just to fix some of the things that are wrong,” Douglas said. “A little tweaking might be in order and make audiences feel a little more secure before we have anything of a dramatic change taking place.”

He added, “The fact that [Bloomberg] doesn’t need people to pay for his campaign means that he doesn’t owe anybody. Do I hope eventually that money in political campaigns will become a thing of the past? Certainly. I think Mike would be one of the first ones to say that.”