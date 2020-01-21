House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said during a press conference Tuesday that the evidence is already “overwhelming” that President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress but argued that the Senate should allow House Democrats to introduce more evidence.

Schiff said:

The evidence is already overwhelming and the evidence is that the president abused the power of his office, withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to an ally at war in order to coerce that ally into interfering in our election. And then when he was caught, obstructed the Congress to cover it up.

He also said that the “truth is inescapable no matter how McConnell wishes to structure this trial.”

However, at the same time he argued there was “overwhelming” evidence, he also argued that House Democrats should be able to introduce more evidence he claims the Democrats have obtained after they sent articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“We will be appealing as managers to the Senators today to live up to the oath they have just taken to do impartial justice and to hold a fair trial,” Schiff said.

Schiff’s press conference sparked ridicule from House Republicans who say the impeachment hearings that he ran in the House were anything but fair:

House Dems corruptly rigged ENTIRETY of their impeachment inquiry: -Blocked ALL GOP witnesses not also on Dem list -Blocked POTUS’ counsel from ALL closed door depos & public Intel hearings -Cherry picked leaks, withheld key facts & outright lied during/after depos#SchiffShow — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 21, 2020

Schiff also referenced “documents” that the American public needed to see without describing what they were.

“Without the documents you can’t make important judgments about even which witnesses should be called or what questions should be asked of the witnesses,” he said.

He claimed that one of the documents was a text message where “high-level people in the diplomatic corps are asking each other, ‘Are we really withholding military aid? And as we talked about last night, I think it’s crazy to withhold military aid to pressure an ally to get help with a political campaign.’”

Schiff did not identify who in the “diplomatic corps” the alleged text messages are between.

Schiff also has a record of creating dialogue that did not happen.

At the beginning of one televised House Intelligence Committee hearing, he performed a fake dialogue he created between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, instead of reading from an actual transcript of dialogue between them.

He later acknowledged that the fake dialogue was intended to be a “parody.”

