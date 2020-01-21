Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Monday at the MLK Now 2020 event that President Donald Trump’s tweet that America was targeting Iranian culture sites is “an extension of white supremacy.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “In speaking about war too, I’ve been thinking a lot about when Trump tweeted that he was going to target cultural sites in Iran. Really what that really means. And really how that functions not just in our society but also how it is an extension of white supremacy in that the goal of all of this is to erase history and erase our understanding.”

