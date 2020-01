And here we are.

It took Democrats about five hours before they went there and accused President Trump of assisting Vlad Putin in the upcoming election.

Adam Schiff went to the Senate Floor and argued that President Trump delayed military aid to the Ukraine so he could help Vladimir Putin.

This is your Democrat Party!

Complete Insanity!

God Help Us!

