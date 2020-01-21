James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released new bombshell undercover footage on Tuesday that appeared to show another paid member of 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign promoting violence against political opponents and against successful people.

The undercover video produced by Project Veritas allegedly shows Martin Weissgerber, South Carolina field organizer for the campaign, talking about wanting to kill wealthy people and wanting to throw Republicans into camps.

Qutoes from the video provided by Project Veritas include:

“Let’s force them (billionaires) to build roads … rebuild our roads, rebuild our dams, rebuild our bridges. Let’s force them to do that.”

“Well, the gulags were founded as re-education camps. … What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps.”

“I’m already on Twitter, following numerous groups around the country that are ready to organize yellow vest protests. I’m ready … I’m ready to start tearing bricks up and start fighting. … I’m not — no cap, bro. I’ll straight up — I’ll straight up get armed, I want to learn how to shoot, and go train. I’m ready for the f***ing revolution, bro. … I’m telling you. Guillotine the rich.”

“I think I was radicalized from the day; first day I was born … my dad, is a Marxist. Like, straight-up from Belgium … he took part in Paris ’68 and all that, which is really cool. … I’ve always made it, I’ve always been unapologetic about it since I was younger, I always said, you know I’m a Communist … in my house, we had, you know Das Kapital, Engels, and Marx and all that sh*t. … I’m a Communist that believes in direct democracy, direct communes on everything. Pretty much, anarcho-syndicalism. Unions everything. I hope, but I don’t know how effective that is in addressing climate change, for instance.”

“Oh, yeah. My dad is real; my mom is, but my mom is really left as well. But she can’t make her views known, because she works for WBUR, which is NPR, so she’s more held back. But you know … But then I went, I started studying it. That’s what I studied in college, I studied Russian his–., Soviet history … I became the resident Marxist. … But, yeah, I’m all about the complete seizure of the means of production, nationalizing everything.”

“I only learned this sh*t in college when I started studying the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was not horrible … I mean, for women’s rights, the Soviet Union — I think — the most progressive place to date in the world.”

“The first gulag that was opened; have you heard about Belomorkanal? They dug a canal; the plan was, in 1922, I think, to dig a Canal from the White Sea all the way to Saint Petersburg … a long way, if you look on a map … and, the whole point — it was going to be called the Belomorkanal, and I read — I spent a whole semester actually studying primary accounts from the Belomorkanal. The whole point of the Belomorkanal, there were no machines allowed. They forced the people to dig with shovels and hoe the whole canal, right? You should see the people writing about their time at the Belomorkanal. There’s this one guy, he was a thief from Georgia who had been captured. He was sent to the Belomorkanal to work and in his writing, like ‘I reject all thievery, I reject that past life.’ He said, capitalism made me into this thief, because when there’s poor people, there’s going to be crime. He said, ‘I went to the Belomorkanal and I worked.’ He became a shock worker, which is what they call the leading workers, people who always met the quota and exceeded the quota … and, like people came from America to work at the Belomorkanal for the Soviet project, the communist project. It was a beautiful thing.”

“Leave it to the Soviets to make the most badass f***ing, most effective gun in the world … AK-47 … the destroyer of imperialism and coloniali[sm] … that’s why I want to get it [AK-47] tattooed on me.”

“So, do we just cease — do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the judicial branch, and have something Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people, make all decisions for the climate? I mean, I’m serious.”

The stunning footage comes a week after Project Veritas released footage of Sanders campaign Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek allegedly making numerous inflammatory statements, including promoting violence against political opponents.

WATCH:

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: “I’ll straight up get armed…I’m ready for the “f**king revolution”; “Guillotine the rich”; ‘send Republicans to re-education camps’ FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020