An award-winning, anti-Trump journalist with a verified Twitter account and over 200k followers publicly harassed a Massachusetts Target manager after she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush that a display ad priced at 1¢.

Last Friday, David Leavitt, whose Twitter bio boasts of bylines at CBS and Yahoo, attempted to purchase an Oral B Pro 5000 electric toothbrush for 1¢ even though the official price was $89.99. According to NBC News, the 1¢ number came from a display ad. When the store manager, Tori Perotti, refused to sell him the desired price for 1¢, he called the police and lamented about the situation on social media.

“This [Target] manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per Massachusetts law,” he tweeted out. “I just had to call the police because [Target] refused to sell me the toothbrush.”

“I did not call 911. I called the business number for the police and told them it was not an emergency and they could take their time and explained the situation,” he continued. “The police verified [Target] displayed the price of toothbrush for $0.01. The store manager Tori refused to sell me the toothbrush for displayed price. The police said I need to sue them and that they are making me a verified report take to court.”

Leavitt went on to lament that he has not been able to afford the dentist in three years while blasting Target for seemingly acting “above the law.”

“Corporations like [Target] are not above the law. The police officer told me they’d testify that they saw the price and that the manager wouldn’t sell me the item for the price listed,” he concluded. “I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an [Oral B] but [Target] refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court.”

Though Leavitt’s received some support from his followers, sympathies ultimately swayed toward the store manager, who the internet later dubbed “Target Tori.” People were quite pointed in their criticisms of Leavitt’s handling of the situation.

“Have you tried simply asking someone to remove your teeth? I’m sure you’d have plenty of people who’d do it for free,” said Jesse Kelly of The Federalist.

“Dude … do you realize this person probably needs this job? You elitist a**hole shaming her on Twitter is about as low as you can be. No respect for your fellow human,” said one Twitter user.

“Apparently you can afford an electronic device to make these posts so I think you can also afford to go to the dentist. BTW I don’t know where you live but many states have access to free dental care for people in need and why didn’t you buy dental insurance? Get a life,” said another user.

Others pointed out that Leavitt previously tweeted about being at the dentist, which calls into question his claim of not visiting the dentist in three years.

Fortunately for “Target Tori,” the internet came to her rescue and rallied to create a GoFundMe account that raised over $30k as of Monday night.