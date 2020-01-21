Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) repeatedly demonized successful business owners in an interview during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday, literally arguing that business owners were lazy slave owners who profit off the backs of minorities who are “dying” because the business owners are successful.

Ocasio-Cortez made the extreme remarks when she was asked why successful business owners were “the enemy of health care.”

“Well, you didn’t make those widgets, did you?” Ocasio-Cortez began. “Because you employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make those widgets for you. You didn’t make those widgets.”

“You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real slave, real modern-day slavery, uh, depending on where you are in terms of food production,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “You made that money off the backs of undocumented people. You made that money off the backs of black and brown people being paid under a living wage.”

“You made that money off the backs of single mothers and all these people who are literally dying because they can’t afford to live and so no one ever makes a billion dollars,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “You take a billion dollars and all of that to say, is that it’s, and I’m not here to villainize and to say that billionaires are inherently morally corrupt – but they are, I mean, I think there is a case, but um, but, it’s not to say that, it’s to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism, always ends in billionaires. If you don’t do it, someone else will. It’s who decides to make that choice is just kind of up to, you know, circumstance.”

Ocasio-Cortez has a history of making wild and largely unsubstantiated claims during this event as she claimed last year that being a billionaire is “immoral” and suggested that the world was going to end in 12 years if her radical socialist agenda was not adopted.

“I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez said without evidence. “And your biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said that government should dictate how well people are able to live by limiting the success of those who are hard working and successful.

“Do we live in a moral world that allows for billionaires?” leftist Ta-Nehisi Coates asked. “Is that a moral outcome in and of itself?”

“No, it’s not,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “It’s not.”

The Daily Wire also reported at the time that Ocasio-Cortez “also suggested that the U.S. needed to pay ‘reparations’ like Germany did ‘after the Holocaust’ if it wants to heal: ‘Until America tells the truth about itself, we are not going to heal.’”

