(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Democratic Party leans to the right of the political center.

The New York Democrat spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event held in Harlem’s Riverside Church on Monday. While there, the 30-year-old lawmaker claimed that the United States lacks a “left party” politically.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party.

