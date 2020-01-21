The Democratic Party is doing a heck of a job making it look like the entire party establishment is out to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from clinching the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Between CNN’s bias against him in the debate and now Hillary Clinton publicly scolding him as an unlikable stooge, the game is increasingly beginning to look rather rigged.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hillary Clinton said that she stood by a statement she made severely criticizing Bernie Sanders in the four-part Hulu docuseries “Hillary.”

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she said in the series. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

According to Holly Otterbein of Politico, Bernie Sanders has since responded to Hillary’s statement with a call to unity.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: The impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” said Bernie in a statement. “Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Bernie Sanders releases a statement on Hillary Clinton’s comments: “My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.” — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 21, 2020

In response to Hillary Clinton’s bashing, the socialist senator’s supporters and other prominent media figures took to Twitter to blast the failed presidential candidate as an establishment shill who is still bitter about the 2016 election.

“Hillary Clinton lost to the dumbest and least qualified candidate of all time. Yet she has the audacity to refer to this election’s frontrunner as ‘unlikable.’ Many PEOPLE — not D.C. politicos — love Bernie because of what he represents: U.S.,” tweeted Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks.

“Bernie Sanders gave Hillary Clinton a complete pass on the emails when he didn’t need to. When he lost the primary, he endorsed and campaigned for her, too. But how quickly we forget,” tweeted Jon Levine of the New York Post.

“If you don’t condemn Hillary Clinton‘s comments today, I don’t want to ever hear you talk about unity again,” tweeted John Laderolla of The Young Turks. “Willing to bet Hillary Clinton doesn’t receive 1% the condemnation for refusing to say she’d support Bernie Sanders than Bernie got for working his ass off to try to get her elected.”

“This is a damn shame. [Bernie] did 41 events for Clinton in 2016 and pressed his supporters to get behind her campaign. (I know because I was there.) Being divisive at this point is wrong and only plays into the hands of those we need to defeat in November,” tweeted James J. Zogby.

The Democratic Party establishment’s bias against Bernie Sanders became readily apparent last week during the presidential debat, when CNN moderator Abby Phillip asked him to address a recent report alleging that he told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) back in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency against Donald Trump.

“So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” Phillip asked the Vermont senator.

“That is correct,” Sanders replied.

Phillip then proceeded to ask Warren how she felt during her conversation with Bernie as if the story were clearly true.

“Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” asked Phillip, tacitly painting Sanders as a liar.