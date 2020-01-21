American journalist Glenn Greenwald has been charged by Brazilian federal prosecutors with being part of a “criminal organization” that hacked into the cellphones of public officials last year, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Greenwald’s news organization that he co-founded, The Intercept Brazil, has published stories based on leaked messages he received last year that exposed corruption in the country and embarrassed government officials.

The cybercrime charges against Greenwald were seen as a move by the right-leading government of President Jair Bolsonaro to deter his reporting, which has weakened public confidence in his government, according to Common Dreams.

One of the main targets of Greenwald’s reports has been Justice Minster Sérgio Moro.

In reaction to the charges, Greenwald told Gizmodo that “This denunciation — brought by the same prosecutor who just tried and failed to criminally prosecute the head of the Brazilian Bar Association for criticizing Minister Moro — is an obvious attempt to attack a free press in retaliation for the revelations we reported about Minister Moro and the Bolsonaro government.”

Greenwald added that “it is also an attack on the Brazilian Supreme Court, which ruled in July that I am entitled to have my press freedom protected in response to other retaliatory attacks from Judge Moro, and even an attack on the findings of the Federal Police, which concluded explicitly after a comprehensive investigation that I committed no crimes and solely acted as a journalist.”

Greenwald vowed that “we will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists.”

Journalists worldwide condemned the charges against Greenwald, with Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm tweeting that the move is “beyond disturbing.”