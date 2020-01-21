

John Brennan

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday attacked President Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone.

Mr. Cipollone went off on Adam Schiff and the Dems and called their case against Trump “dangerous” and “ridiculous.”

“Obstruction for going to court? It’s an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the president because if they can do it to the president, they could do it to any of you, and they could do it to any American citizen. That’s wrong,” Cipollone said.

“It’s dangerous to suggest that invoking constitutional rights is impeachable — it’s dangerous,” Cipollone said. “And you know what? It is dangerous, Mr. Schiff.”

Cipollone also called out Schiff for withholding documents from Trump’s legal team and this triggered John Brennan.

BRENNAN: During more than 33 years in public service, I never heard a government lawyer so misrepresent the facts & deceive the American public as WH Counsel Pat Cipollone just did in the Senate impeachment trial. Further evidence of the contagion of Mr. Trump’s dishonesty & corruption.

Pat Cipollone is absolutely brilliant and he has done a fantastic job defending Trump which is why Brennan and the Democrats are targeting him.

