Owen Shroyer from Infowars was in Washington DC today after attending the Second Amendment Rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

Shroyer came across a group of anti-Trump protesters lined up in pre-printed “Remove Trump” T-shirts.

Owen turned to his camera guy and said, “I’m going to dominate them. Let’s dominate them.”

And then Owen tore them to shreds.

In typical fashion the astro-turfed protesters had NO IDEA why President Trump was being impeached.

They were told to stand there in a T-shirt and that’s all they knew.

Via Rob Dew:

Owen Shroyer Confronts Low IQ Remove Trump Protestors On Capital Hill During Senate Impeachment Trial pic.twitter.com/6KYN9ziczE — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 21, 2020

True.

I watch this and I’m reminded of Jesus in the temple. Watch the rats scatter. https://t.co/5It1OVXVgx — GGaryC (@GGaryC) January 22, 2020

