Owen Shroyer from Infowars was in Washington DC today after attending the Second Amendment Rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

Shroyer came across a group of anti-Trump protesters lined up in pre-printed “Remove Trump” T-shirts.
Owen turned to his camera guy and said, “I’m going to dominate them. Let’s dominate them.”

And then Owen tore them to shreds.

In typical fashion the astro-turfed protesters had NO IDEA why President Trump was being impeached.
They were told to stand there in a T-shirt and that’s all they knew.

Via Rob Dew:

True.

