The U.S. Census Bureau has chosen to publicize the upcoming 2020 Census to the Asian community by mostly choosing media outlets under the influence of the Chinese regime, including one that is a registered foreign agent. It has also chosen not to use two independent Chinese-language outlets that have been critical of the Chinese regime, even though these outlets have much greater reach than those the Bureau has chosen and took part in the advertising of the 2010 Census.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) was selected as one of the paid media outlets of the 2020 Census. CGTN’s original name was China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese communist regime’s mouthpiece in television broadcasting. It was re-branded as CGTN on Dec. 31, 2016.

CGTN was ordered by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to register as a foreign agent in September 2018, based on the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires organizations identified as agents of a foreign government to register and file periodic updates with the DOJ.

The Bureau declined the applications to participate in the 2020 Census media outreach efforts of The Epoch Times and NTD TV. Based in New York City, these are two of the most outspoken independent Chinese-language media outlets that have been continuously covering China’s human rights abuses.

According to the January 2020 report from Alexa on the media ranking in the United States, Chinese-language Epoch Times was ranked No. 1084, NTD TV was ranked No. 1684, while CGTN was ranked 42,946. The Alexa rankings translate into the size of audience delivered by a media outlet—The Epoch Times and NTD deliver far larger audiences than CGTN.

Dominating Chinese-language Media

The Chinese regime has long been known to be hostile to an independent media. The latest documentation of this was a March 2019 report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) titled “China’s Pursuit of a New World Media Order.” The report states that the Chinese regime has waged a kind of warfare against media, “combatting ‘hostile’ western forces.” Chinese state TV channels have broadcast at least 83 forced confessions since 2013, with 29 of them involving journalists or bloggers, the report says.

One instance of the Chinese regime’s war on the media has been its efforts to dominate Chinese-language media.

In November 2018 Stanford University’s Hoover Institute published a report titled “Chinese Influence & American Interests,” which “documents the extent of China’s expanding influence operations inside the United States.”

The report states that SinoVision, the China Press (Qiaobao), and Sky Link TV are all subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned media outlets, but all of them were chosen to be parts of the 2020 Census paid media campaign.

According to the Hoover report, SinoVision and the China Press are both the subsidiaries of Asian Culture and Media Group controlled by The Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“QiaoBao, or the China Press, is the flagship pro-PRC newspaper published in the United States,” states the Hoover report.

“Its [SinoVision’s] reporting hews closely to China’s official media,” says the Hoover report.

The Hoover report also documents the Chinese regime’s influence on Phoenix TV, Sing Tao, and several other Chinese-language media outlets selected as the 2020 Census media partners.

“Quasi-official Phoenix TV, a global TV network with links to the PRC’s Ministry of State Security and headquartered in Hong Kong with branches around the world, including the United States, also has a substantial presence on all the major social media platforms in the United States,” states the Hoover report.

Also, according the Hoover report, “Sing Tao Newspaper Group was established in Hong Kong in 1938. In 2001, it was purchased by a pro-Beijing businessman.”

According to the Hoover report, The Epoch Times and NTD TV “remain independent of PRC control.”

An exception to the Bureau’s choosing Chinese-language media owned or influenced by the Chinese regime is Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, which has reported critically on Beijing’s handling of the recent protests in Hong Kong. Though based in Hong Kong, Apple Daily does have an online presence in the United States.

All the Chinese-language media under influence of the Chinese regime but chosen by the 2020 Census are ranked by the Alexa report much lower than the Epoch Times and NTD TV.

The Epoch Times and NTD TV have provided numerous reports on China’s human rights abuses since 2001. They provided some of the earliest reports on China’s SARS outbreak in 2003, and broke the story of the Chinese regime’s two-decades-long forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.

Both of them were media partners of Census 2010.

No Response

The Census Bureau of the US Department of Commerce says, “April 1, 2020 is the Census Day and marks the culmination of nearly a decade of design, research, and testing to meet the Department of Commerce’s goal of conducting a complete and accurate decennial census.”

A major effort mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census has a $6.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2020. According to the Census Integrated Communications Plan issued by Census 2020 on June 2, 2017, the census effort is “to engage people of all ages, socioeconomic statuses, backgrounds, and language preferences.”

The Communications Plan also states that “we will work to identify and engage a diverse group of stakeholders to solicit feedback and help raise awareness of the 2020 Census, ensuring open and effective lines of communication throughout the campaign development and execution phase.”

Following the guidelines from the Census Bureau, the Epoch Times and NTD TV submitted their proposals to request participating in the Census 2020 outreach effort in May 2019. Both media outlets received rejection notices on Jan. 2, 2020 from TDW+Co, a member of the Census 2020 Media Team that is responsible for recruiting media partners.

After being rejected, both media outlets reached out to the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office in order to let it know about the questionable aspects of the process for selecting media partners for the census.

On Jan. 9, TDW+Co sent its second email to both the Epoch Times and NTD TV, stating that it did not anticipate any changes will be made in the 2020 Census Paid Media Campaign.

The Epoch Times emailed questions to both the Census Bureau and TDW+Co, asking them to respond to the facts relayed in this article. The Census Bureau replied saying they would respond, but no response has been forthcoming. TDW+CO has not responded at all.