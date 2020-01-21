Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asserted Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment trial resolution could represent one of the darkest moments in Senate history.

WATCH: Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules “as one of the darker moments in our history.” https://t.co/7Rw566SuDM pic.twitter.com/2rmuyISXmx — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) January 21, 2020

“As on something as important as impeachment, the McConnell resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace,” Schumer said in a Senate floor speech. “This will go down — this resolution — as one of the darker moments in Senate history, perhaps one of even the darkest.”

McConnell issued a blueprint late Monday, which calls for House Democratic managers and Trump’s defense to receive 24 hours for opening remarks.

McConnell has said he will seek to have the trial follow the same structure as that of former President Bill Clinton’s in 1999, but the majority leader’s outline indicates Republicans want to fast track the trial.

Democrats criticized the plan, with Schumer saying it’s an attempt to “conceal” Trump’s misconduct “in the dark of night” — and Democratic manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) calling it a “rigged” trial process.

