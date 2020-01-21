(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Oregon State University will begin putting free feminine hygiene products in campus building restrooms this winter term “regardless of gender.”

The Memorial Union and Student Experience Center will be the first to get the products, thanks to a student government initiative The Daily Barometer reports.

Associated Students of Oregon State University Queer Affairs Coordinator Julian Chu said the decision was based on “fulfill[ing] the needs of people that have a menstruation without discriminating by gender and those who cannot afford personal hygiene products.”

Read the full story ›