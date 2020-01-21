The Democratic Governors Association’s (DGA) creative director shared a tweet on Monday which referred to attendees of the peaceful pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond as terrorists.

An estimated 25,000 people of all political persuasions attended the rally to support their right to be armed.

Though the rally remained entirely peaceful, with no major incidents, the DGA’s Zainab Javed helped to slander those who attended anyways.

“To be clear, this is Terrorism. This isn’t a peaceful protest; they’re amassing this heavily armed for the specific implication that if the Virginia Government doesn’t meet their demands, they will incite violence,” Twitter user @PanasonicDX4500 wrote, and was retweeted by Javed.

The retweet was noticed and first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, who reports that Javed and the DGA did not respond to requests for comment.

