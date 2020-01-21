(FOX NEWS) — Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional representative for President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, said that in a normal court of law, the case would be subject to a “motion to dismiss.”

Dershowitz said Monday on “The Ingraham Angle” that in a court of law, Trump’s attorneys would be wise to petition for a motion to dismiss on the grounds that the charges against him do not amount to a crime, whether or not he acted as he was accused.

“A motion to dismiss, in a perfect world, would be ideal — but does the American public want to see an end to the trial so quickly?” Dershowitz considered.

