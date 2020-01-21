Earlier this month on a Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Iran has promised revenge for the death of their terror leader.

Two days later on Sunday, January 5th, the Iranian Regime offered an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings in the head of President Donald Trump for killing Qassam Soleimani.

But the Iranians dropped their price this week.

The regime is now offering only $3 million for assassinating President Trump.

Al-Arabiya reported:

An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to “whoever kills Trump”, Iranian semi-official News agency reported. “On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA. He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.

