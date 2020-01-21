President Donald Trump congratulated Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor for his dramatic UFC victory on Saturday after the champion praised him as possibly the greatest American president of all time.

“Congratulations on your big UFC WIN!” Trump wrote on Twitter, highlighting McGregor’s praise of him as “quite possibly” the greatest American president of all time.

“Phenomenal President,” McGregor wrote, sharing a goat emoji declaring Trump as one of the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time, presidents in the United States.

“Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him,” McGregor wrote. “No easy feet [sic].”

“Early stages of term also. Incredible,” McGregor continued. “Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

McGregor commented after easily defeating fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds on Saturday.

That likely rubbed salt in the wounds of Cerrone, who has voiced support for Trump and even posted an old photo with the president prior to the fight.