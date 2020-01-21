

Around 60,000 Second Amendment supporters rallied in Richmond, Virginia on Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

There was not even a single person arrested and the protesters picked up their mess before they left.

On Monday dopey bartender compared the peaceful Second Amendment rally in Richmond to the Freddie Gray riots in Baltimore.

Via Jack Posobiec.

AOC just compared the peaceful Virginia Rally to the Freddie Gray riots I was actually in both And Baltimore was the one where you actually needed police but they stood down, not Richmond What an objectively dumb comment pic.twitter.com/BnpvNJwTQH — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2020

In May 2015 “peaceful” Freddie Gray rioters destroyed 350 businesses in Baltimore.



But the Baltimore and Richmond rallies were the same.

Right.

