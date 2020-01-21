(CNBC) — Stocks pulled back from record levels on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control told Reuters that a traveler from China was diagnosed with the first U.S. case of coronavirus in Seattle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126 points, or 0.4% and dropped as much as 200 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.1% along with the Nasdaq Composite.

Shares of casino and hotel companies Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands fell more than 6% and 5%, respectively, amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China would dent international travel.

