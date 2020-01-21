If Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wins the presidency in November, she has promised to appoint a cabinet that is at least half female in an obvious effort to rally the feminists to her cause.

In a lengthy Medium post in which she laid out her plan on “Restoring Our Government After Trump,” Elizabeth Warren made a number of proposals as to whom she will appoint to serve in the Executive Branch. After promising to ensure her picks best represent the people in both economics and influence, she then promised to ensure her cabinet will be one of inclusion consisting of at least 50% women.

“Our government officials can best serve the American public when they reflect the diversity of the country itself,” lamented Warren. “The federal government does a dismal job on diversity and inclusion. The share of Latinas in the federal workforce is about half that of the entire workforce.”

“Even though Black women are disproportionately represented in the federal workforce, they are nearly absent from its leadership ranks,” she continued. “White workers make up nearly 80% of the senior civil service despite making up only 63% of the overall federal workforce. The Obama administration worked to raise the proportion of people with disabilities to more than 14% of the federal workforce, but that dropped to 9.2% under Trump.”

To better correct this apparent discrepancy of representation, Warren then made several key promises to individual groups, including women and LGBTQ people. Here are just a few of her pledges:

Build a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50% of Cabinet positions filled by women and non-binary people.

Ensure representation of LGBTQ+ people across all levels of government, including in leadership roles.

Diversify recruitment to direct real resources toward attracting entry-level applicants for public service from HBCUs, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, and other minority-serving institutions, and reform high-level recruiting processes to attract diverse experienced hires into senior management positions.

According to The Huffington Post, the Trump administration has just four women serving as cabinet members out of 23 positions; Obama had as many as eight women.

Failed presidential Hillary Clinton also pledged to fill half her cabinet with women back in 2016, which undoubtedly helped her shore up feminist support. “I am going to have a cabinet that looks like America, and 50 percent of America is women, right?” she said on Rachel Maddow at the time.

Hillary’s decision followed that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also appointed women to 50% of the country’s cabinet positions. When asked why, Trudeau famously answered, “because it’s 2015.”

“It’s important to be here before you today to present to Canada a cabinet that looks like Canada,” Trudeau said at the time.

Now that a wedge has been driven between the alliance enjoyed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Warren, the Massachusetts senator has now focused her efforts on differentiating herself with identity. This card she played in full during the previous Democratic debate when CNN asked Bernie a biased question regarding an alleged conversation they previously had in which he said a woman could not beat President Trump.