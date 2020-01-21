Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dubbed “Pocahontas” by President Trump for her disproved claim to be Native American, has released plans to order the Justice Department to investigate Trump should she be elected president in November.

And she wants to fire multitudes of federal officials.

Her proposal, posted online at “Restoring Integrity and Competence to Government after Trump,” explains: “One year from today, the next president will begin her first full day of work. She will be inheriting a government in crisis: from children in cages at detention facilities near the border to a reckless foreign policy that endangers our country and a bigoted ban on travelers from Muslim-majority countries, our country will be in desperate need of immediate course correction. Further, Donald Trump will leave behind a government that has been infected by corruption and incompetence, and his vindictive actions as president suggest that he is likely to do everything he can to undermine the next president.”

Not mentioned is the fact that the “cages” for children were launched under Barack Obama, the travel ban centered on hotbeds of terror support identified by Obama, and Trump was elected to address the “corruption and incompetence” in Washington.

Her plan includes removing “all political appointees.”

“Rooting out the corruption in our government starts with wiping the slate clean on political appointments. Donald Trump gave influential, high-ranking positions to his donors, friends, and political allies. I will ask for the resignations of all political appointees, including U.S. attorneys, save only those positions necessary to preserve continuity and protect national security during the transition period,” she says.

She also wants to prevent any appointees from getting other jobs in government.

And she would order the Department of Justice investigate Trump.

“Establish a Justice Department Task Force to investigate corruption during the Trump administration and to hold government officials accountable for illegal activity. Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in history. He was impeached for withholding foreign aid in an effort to try to benefit his re-election campaign. He has enriched himself and his business through the power of his office. And there are public reports of potentially illegal corruption in every corner of his administration. If we are to move forward to restore public confidence in government and deter future wrongdoing, we cannot simply sweep this corruption under the rug in a new administration.”

Actually, Trump has donated his entire presidential salary to various causes while in office.

“That’s why I will direct the Justice Department to establish a task force to investigate violations by Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws, and give that task force independent authority to pursue any substantiated criminal and civil violations,” her plan states.

She also wants to review “agencies” and require that they “remove leading officials for cause where there is justification to do so.”

Warren also insists she will end contracts stemming from the Trump administration if they “arose as a result of corruption.”

To solve the “multiple crises” that she expects Trump to leave behind, she will put “teams in place” to make changes.

She promises to not hire “any current lobbyists” nor any workers at “for-profit federal contractors,” unless she wants them.

Further, she will insist on allocating Cabinet positions to “non binary people,” give LGBTQ+ representatives seats in “all levels of government” and require “every federal agency” to base decisions on “diversity.”

The Daily Caller reported her potential secretary of education will be required to have worked as a public school teacher. And she will select a secretary of labor who has been a leader in the labor movement.