You know it’s bad when even the crazy people start shooting off their mouths.

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) went off on House Democrats on Tuesday for offering such slap-dash nonsensical articles of impeachment to the US Senate.

Senator Hirono: “If we were following the Clinton precedent, there would have been all of this discovery done at the House level, and that’s not what’s happening at all.

She won’t be asked on CNN again for a while.

WATCH: Sen. Hirono, who has already said she will “vote to convict him,” tells CNN that House Dems didn’t do their job: “If we were following the Clinton precedent, there would have been all of this discovery done at the House level, and that’s not what’s happening at all.” pic.twitter.com/oOY30SUTRn — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 21, 2020

Mediaite reported:

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Monday joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper’s impeachment coverage to criticize her colleagues in the House of Representatives, point at them for not making all the “discovery” regarding the evidence for impeachment in the lower chamber. “At least as far as this vote on round one, meaning the rules are likely to pass. Senator Schumer says Democrats will fight it. Realistically what options does your party have at least now?” Blitzer asked. The Senator who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee responded, “our option is to continue to offer an amendment to the McConnell process, and also during the trial, the house managers will be able to propose motions. So there will be votes. Anytime either side calls for witnesses, there will be votes. That’s what we’re going to do. We can be the loyal opposition to the end. But the good thing, Wolf, is that this is a trial without witnesses or without the appropriate documents. Whoever heard of such a thing. This is why the American people — they are on our side, and wanting to have a fair trial.”

