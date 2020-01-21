Journalist Ronan Farrow’s latest “Catch and Kill” podcast airs never-heard audio of a 2015 police sting operation on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in which he can be heard soliciting model Ambra Gutierrez.

“If you want to spend time with me, I will mentor you,” Weinstein says to Gutierrez in the audio recorded at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in downtown Manhattan, adding, “I will teach you. But you have to, you know, relax with me, have fun, enjoy.”

The 22-year-old Italian model had told police Weinstein had previously tried to grope her and they talked her into wearing a recording device and meeting him again.

On the recording, Gutierrez resists Weinstein’s advances, saying, “I’m shy.”

“Massage, something fun,” Weinstein responds. “If you don’t trust me, then we have no reason to do anything, and you will lose big opportunities.”

Multiple women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault and he currently is on trial in New York on separate allegations from that of Gutierrez.

In that case, Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. The former studio boss behind such Oscar winners as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” has said any sexual activity was consensual.

If convicted, Weinstein could face life in prison.

Los Angeles prosecutors recently announced new charges in a separate case against Weinstein.

Those charges accuse Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another woman on back-to-back nights in 2013. He has not entered a plea in that case, which will be tried later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.