South Florida received an unusual weather warning Tuesday evening with an approaching cold front that could see temperatures plunge — falling iguanas.

The National Weather Service’s Miami office tweeted that falling temperatures could cause the cold-blooded creatures in foliage to slow down and become immobile.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the service said.

While Miami will see lows tonight in the low to mid-40s on the Fahrenheit scale, parts of the state’s interior and Gulf Coast could see the mercury plummet into the 30s.