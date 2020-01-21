Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said he was “misled” by associate Lev Parnas.

Giuliani’s comments came Monday night during an interview on the Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

They were made in response to remarks by the indicted Parnas , who claimed his work in Ukraine was on behalf of the president and the United States.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas said last week.

But Giuliani maintained: “I will tell you that (Parnas), in very large part, did not tell the truth.”

“Lev is someone I was close to. Obviously, I was misled by him. I feel very bad. I still feel sorry for him.”

Giuliani said he is personally ready to tell all in front of Congress or a court.

“I’m not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many,” he said. “If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it.

“In fact, I wouldn’t mind being called as a witness for a lot of reasons, including being able to reveal the unbelievable amount of corruption that went on between the Democratic Party and the Ukraine all throughout the Obama administration.

“I will not be sucked into a point-by-point response which I am ready to give in great detail in front of Congress or a court, in which it will turn out that he lied multiple times.”