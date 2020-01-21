President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter’s op-ed Jayapal: ‘We will end up with another Trump’ if the US doesn’t elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ MORE‘s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiParnas attorney asks William Barr to recuse himself from investigation Poll: 51 percent of Americans say Senate should convict and remove Trump Hypocrisy is the currency of the realm for GOP in the age of Trump MORE, said Monday evening that he had been “misled” by Lev Parnas, a close associate who has accused him of conducting an effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter’s op-ed Jayapal: ‘We will end up with another Trump’ if the US doesn’t elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump’s impeachment team MORE (D) in Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamBill Kristol on McSally calling CNN reporter a liberal hack: ‘I guess I’m liberal’ McSally dismisses calls to apologize to CNN’s Raju for ‘liberal hack’ comment: ‘Called it like it is’ State Department cancels two classified congressional briefings on Iran, embassy security MORE, Giuliani asserted that Parnas had made “so many” “misrepresentations” of the facts surrounding Trump’s efforts to convince Ukraine’s president to open a criminal investigation into Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, and his son, Hunter.

“Lev is someone … I was close to,” Giuliani said. “Obviously, I was misled by him. I feel very bad.”

“I’m not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many. If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it,” he continued.

“In fact,” the former New York City mayor added, “I wouldn’t mind being called as a witness for a lot of reasons, including being able to reveal the unbelievable amount of corruption that went on between the Democratic Party and the Ukraine all throughout the Obama administration.”

Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment effort against him.

Giuliani and allies of the president have asserted that Trump’s efforts with Kyiv were centered on fighting corruption.

Parnas, however, has claimed in recent interviews that the efforts were meant to find compromising information for the Trump campaign and investigate an unfounded claim that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a corruption announcement, it [had] to be about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Burisma,” he told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowParnas attorney asks William Barr to recuse himself from investigation Hypocrisy is the currency of the realm for GOP in the age of Trump GOP senator, Chuck Todd spar over whether Lev Parnas should testify in Senate impeachment trial MORE last week, referring to a planned announcement of an investigation originally set to be delivered by Ukraine’s president.