“The documents are of equal importance. People should understand that the documents can shed as much light on why the aid was cut off, who did it, and how it evolved, as the witnesses. And we feel very strongly that we need documents and that’s why it’s our first call,” Schumer continued.

Senate Republicans on Tuesday rejected an opening effort by Democrats to compel the Trump administration to hand over documents related to the delayed Ukraine aid.

“No one can argue that these documents are not directly related … People should understand that the documents can shed as much light on why the aid was cut off, who did it,” Schumer told reporters at a press conference ahead of the vote.

The Senate voted 53-47 to table Schumer’s amendment, effectively blocking the language from being added to the rules resolution.

The amendment is the first of several Democrats are expected to force on Tuesday to try to shoehorn language into the rules resolution on the documents and subpoenaing witnesses.

Schumer declined to provide details on what votes Democrats will force, or how many, telling reporters to “wait and see” but that they didn’t want to be “dilatory.”

But Democrats face an uphill battle to get any changes into the rules resolution. They would need four Senate Republicans and McConnell has said he has the 51 votes necessary to enact his rules.

“The organizing resolution already has the support of the majority of the Senate. That’s because it sets up a structure that is fair, evenhanded and tracks closely with the past precedents that were established unanimously,” McConnell said on Tuesday ahead of the vote.