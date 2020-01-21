The Republican National Committee blasted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his “lies” relating to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The RNC’s attack came in a tweet just minutes before the Senate began Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.

The twitter post read: “A brief rundown of Adam Schiff’s lies:

“-Pushed the fake Steele Dossier as credible & corroborated.

“-Repeatedly denied he had prior contact with the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

“-Made up his own version of a phone call b/w POTUS & the President of Ukraine.”