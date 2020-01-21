We know Adam Schiff has repeatedly lied on the House floor.

That has been well established.

But will Adam Schiff be able to lie at will on the Senate floor too?

On Tuesday during the first day of the impeachment proceedings, Rep. Adam Schiff told the senators that he gave Republicans equal time during the House slap-dash impeachment proceedings.

Of course, this is another whopper.

** The Trump administration was not allowed to participate for the first 71 of 78 days

** Republicans were blocked from asking difficult questions

** ‘Witnesses’ were blocked from answering questions

** Republicans were blocked from holding their witness day

** Schiff has refused to release all testimony including ICIG Atkisson’s testimony that shows that the alleged ‘whistleblower’ lied

Here’s Schiff this afternoon:

