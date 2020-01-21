Two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton viciously attacked Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in an interview published on Tuesday, saying that no one likes him or the people who surround him and that she has advised nearly all of the other candidates except for Sanders.

Clinton made the remarks in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), which partially centered around the new four-part Hulu series “Hillary,” which is set to premier at Sundance.

THR asked Clinton: “In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’ That assessment still hold?”

Clinton responded, “Yes, it does.”

Clinton then laid the dagger into Sanders, saying, “it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” Clinton continued. “And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

Clinton later told THR that she has “practically” talked to and advised all the Democrat presidential candidates who are running, except for Sanders.

The Democrat Party and the media have started to launch an all out offensive in recent weeks aimed at destroying Sanders.

The attacks escalated earlier this month when Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign planted a story at CNN, days ahead of the CNN presidential debate, accusing Sanders of telling Warren that he did not believe that a woman could be elected president.

During the debate, CNN activist Abby Phillips took Warren’s side on the issue and completely dismissed Sanders’ claim that Warren was lying.

WATCH:

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

SANDERS: “That is correct.”

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid ran a whole segment on the issue on her Saturday show when she brought on a body language expert to declare that Sanders was the one who was lying because he was “turtling” in his interaction with Warren after the debate.

Leftist writer Meagan Day responded by writing: “This is unhinged. Genuinely divorced from reality. I know there’s a big push to move on but if the mainstream media is gonna broadcast this fraudulent garbage then I don’t feel particularly compelled to drop it.”

Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray added: “This campaign is owed an apology. What are they going to do next, phrenology? This is why no one trusts the media. These people are digging their own professional graves.”

This campaign is owed an apology. What are they going to do next, phrenology? This is why no one trusts the media. These people are digging their own professional graves. https://t.co/ykpCUrWgAl — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) January 18, 2020