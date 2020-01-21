Hillary Clinton harshly criticizes Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a new documentary and told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday that she would not commit to backing him if he becomes the Democrats’ nominee for president in the upcoming election.

In the documentary “Hillary,” which will premier later this month, Clinton slammed Sanders for his work on Capitol Hill, saying “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

She told The Hollywood Reporter that this assessment still stands. Clinton refused to answer if she would endorse him or campaign for Sanders if he won the Democratic nomination, citing “a very vigorous primary season.”

She quickly added, however, that “it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

She stressed that “I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren].”