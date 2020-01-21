Hillary Clinton nearly lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to Sen. Bernie Sanders — and now we know she personally does not like the Vermont socialist, either.

Ahead of a new documentary about her failed 2016 campaign, Clinton confirmed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that she is not a “Bernie Bro,” a phrase used to refer to Sanders supporters.

In the documentary, Clinton says of Sanders, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

When asked if her assessment still holds today, Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter, “Yes, it does.”

In fact, Clinton declined to say whether she would endorse Sanders and campaign on his behalf if he secures the Democratic nomination later this year. Instead, she slammed Sanders and his campaign culture.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton said.

“I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she continued. “I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

Responding to allegations that Sanders privately told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that she would not be elected president because she is a woman, Clinton ripped into Sanders — and likened him to President Donald Trump.

“I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration,” Clinton said.

The documentary on Clinton’s campaign, which will stream on Hulu, will be released on March 6.