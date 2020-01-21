Failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton heatedly denounced Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary of her life on Hulu and in a Monday interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in the documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Sanders lost the 2016 Democrat primary to Clinton but went on to endorse her and campaign for her in several states — including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

But Clinton had nothing but criticism for her former opponent.

She chided Sanders and his “online Bernie Bros” for their attacks on women candidates and blamed the famous Democrat socialist for the online culture surrounding his movement.

“I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she said.

Clinton blamed Sanders for raising concerns about whether or not Elizabeth Warren as a woman could beat Donald Trump — even though it was Warren’s team that leaked details of a 2018 conversation with Sanders in the run-up to the Iowa primary.

“That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her,” she said. “Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern.”

Clinton rebuked Sanders for saying she was “unqualified” to be president.

“He said I was unqualified,” Clinton said. “I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me.”

The documentary by filmmaker Nanette Burstein, provides an “intimate portrait” of Clinton’s life, from her time as the first lady, her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky to her failed attempt to win the presidency on election night 2016.

It airs on March 6 on Hulu.