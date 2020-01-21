Last week I mentioned the possibility that Michael Bloomberg is setting himself up to run as an independent in the fall. Today we should entertain the possibility that Hillary is itching to run again, and hoping to be “on call” in case of a deadlocked convention.

Did you hear there is a documentary hagiographic film about Hillary coming out soon on Hulu? (Of course, it is going to preview soon at the Sundance Film Festival, where, if memory serves, a documentary on Saint Alexandria of Ocasio-Cortez will be out for bid.) You can read all about it in today’s Hollywood Reporter, which I know is always on the top of every Power Line reader’s regular reading pile. The story recounts how the film was made, and finds that “The end result, simply titled Hillary, is a largely flattering portrayal.” Big surprise there.

But there are some fun parts to the story, including Hillary’s unsurprising opinion that “Nobody likes [Bernie Sanders], nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Of course, some of this is Hillary’s bitterness at what she thinks was the sexism of Bernie’s challenge to her in 2016: “It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

As Glenn Reynolds likes to ask, how come so many liberals and leftists (and their institutions) turn out to be such cesspools of sexism (and racism)?

And then Hillary refers to the voices in her head with this question and answer:

Is there any piece of you that has considered jumping into the race? I have had so many people [urge me to]. Every day. And I’m grateful for people’s confidence, but I did think it was right for me to step back. I’ll do anything I can to defeat the current incumbent, and to reverse a lot of his damaging policies. Thankfully, I still have a voice and a following.

Finally, in the Absence of Self-Awareness Department, Hillary demonstrates that she really doesn’t know the New York Times or the TV network news bureaus very well:

How can the left combat Fox News? It’s really a shame that all the people who support progressive politics and policies haven’t understood that that’s exactly the right question to ask. We do have some well-off people who support Democratic candidates, there’s no doubt about that, but they’ve never bought a TV station. They’ve never gobbled up radio stations. They’ve never created newspapers in local communities to put out propaganda. That’s all been done not just by Murdoch and Fox, but by Sinclair and by the Koch brothers and by so many others who have played a long game about how we really influence the thinking of Americans.

Seriously, why would a liberal billionaire want to invest in media when the New York Times (etc, etc) works for you for free? Maybe her film is a mockumentary after all?

Now back to impeachment.