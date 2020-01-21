Hillary Clinton really hates Bernie Sanders.

Even though the two served together in the Senate — and then ran a spirited contest for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination — Hillary just flat out hates the Vermont Democratic socialist.

And she won’t shut up about it.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Hillary says in a new documentary about Sanders.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Tuesday, she was asked if she would endorse Sanders and campaign for him if he wins the nomination. “I’m not going to go there yet,” she said. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Then she returned to bashing one of the top candidates for the 2020 nomination.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him,” Clinton said. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she added.

Sanders didn’t play the same game. Asked about Clinton’s comments, Sanders said he was focused on the impeachment trial of President Trump. “Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history,” he said in a statement.

Sanders and Clinton were fierce foes in the 2016 campaign. Hillary later complained that Sanders didn’t drop out of the race quickly enough, hurting her campaign in the general election. She also claimed he didn’t support her in the race against Trump, even though he traveled the country to campaign for her.

For his part, Sanders charged that the Democratic National Committee colluded with Clinton to help her win the nomination.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Donna Brazile, the former DNC interim chairwoman, wrote in November 2016, days after the election.

“This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity,” she said, adding that while it may not have been illegal, “it sure looked unethical.”

Everything from the primary and debate schedule to the excessive power of super-delegates helped Clinton secure the nomination, even though Sanders was drawing far larger crowds and had massive support from all wings of the party. Even Brazile, for all her honesty about what happened to Bernie, helped her longtime friend Hillary: At one point, the former CNN contributor delivered the network’s prepared questions to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign just before a crucial primary debate.

Last February, Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign spokesman, Michael Briggs, called Team Clinton the “biggest a**holes in American politics.” He also called Clinton’s staff “total ingrates” for complaining about the use of private planes, which he said was the only way Sanders could get to campaign events in time.

And he didn’t mince words.

“You can see why she’s one of the most disliked politicians in America,” Briggs said. “She’s not nice. Her people are not nice. [Mr. Sanders] busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that [we] get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact.”

