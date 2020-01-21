

Pat Cipollone Getty images

House Democrats targeted Trump’s White House Counsel and lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone Tuesday, calling him a “material fact witness.”

The Democrats are demanding Pat Cipollone disclose evidence before the start of the Senate impeachment trial.

The Democrats argued that Pat Cipollone was around and privy to President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“You may be a material witness to the charges against President Trump, even though you are also his advocate,” the 7 House managers wrote to Cipollone in a 5-page letter.

“You must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President’s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases,” the House managers added.

JUST IN: The House says Trump’s top impeachment lawyer, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, is a “material fact witness” and must disclose evidence before the start of the trial. pic.twitter.com/fRJOhweK9A — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 21, 2020

