Last week James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released part 1 and 2 of their “Expose 2020” series showing a Bernie Sanders field organizer praising Joseph Stalin and insisting there was a legitimate reason for the use of gulags.

The Bernie field organizer called for the mass murder of the opposition if President Trump wins reelection.

“F*cking cities will burn” if Trump gets reelected Bernie Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek told an undercover Project Veritas journalist.

In the video you see Bernie’s Field Organizer Kyle Jurek suggesting that Trump supporters need re-education camps.

Mr. Jurek also has a long arrest record and the Sanders campaign may have bailed Jurek out of jail after his most recent arrest last week.

But Mr. Jurek was not alone!

Project Veritas Action released a new undercover investigation today that includes footage of another Bernie Sanders operative – Martin Weissgerber – calling for guillotines and revolution.

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: “I’ll straight up get armed…I’m ready for the “f**king revolution”; “Guillotine the rich”; ‘send Republicans to re-education camps’ FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

Project Veritas is releasing more video later today!

